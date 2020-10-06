Rita Darlene "Dee" (Williams) Garcia passed from this life to her heavenly home on September 26, 2020 in Bolivar, MO. Dee was 89 and lived most of her life in Rolla. Dee was born to Edward and Dorothy (Barnes) Williams on June 27, 1931 in Phelps County. In the spring of 1951, Dee married Harry Garcia of Detroit, Michigan. Harry and Dee had 4 children, Tony, Marc, Paul and Penny. Dee was a kind and generous wife and mother. She was an expert seamstress and loved to knit; no project was too difficult for her to try.
In October of 1971, Dee was born again. Her life was forever changed when she met Jesus as her Savior at the age of 40. She loved talking to everyone she knew about her new life in Christ. She was especially drawn to young people and opened her home to dozens over the years. Visitors could always find food to eat, a warm hug, heartfelt prayers and a listening ear.
Dee was preceeded in death by her parents, Ed and Dorothy Williams, her husband Harry Garcia (1976), and two sons, Marc (1974) and Paul (1984). Dee is survived by her son, Tony Garcia and wife, Reba of Edwards, CO; her daughter, Penny Marr and husband, Bill of Bolivar, MO; one brother, Morris "Ed" Williams and wife, Nancy, of Crystal City, MO; 12 grandchildren, Annie, Omar, Kelly, Megan, Chloe, Solomon, Jesse, Gabe, Joel, Joy, Jillian and Joe; and a host of great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held an hour before the service at 10 a.m. After the service, family and friends are invited to gather at the Ber Juan Park pavilion (1100 E 18th St.) from noon to 5 p.m. for food, fellowship and a time of reminiscence. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to White Mountain Apache Ministries, PO Box 2306, Lakeside, Arizona 85929, whitemountainapacheministries.org.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility of Bolivar and the Null & Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.