ROBERT WAYNE DRAXTEN
Loving husband, father and grandfather
In Memoriam - Robert (Bobby) Draxten died in Rolla Missouri on April 28, 2012 after moving there a few years before to be closer to relatives. He was born on February 9, 1930 in Meeker County Minnesota to Martha and Gunder Draxten. He was the second youngest of his 5 siblings: Maye, Jean, Glenn, Elmer and Lila. He served proudly in the Korean War as a Marine armored tank driver/gunner. After the war he returned to live in Stone Park, IL. He went on to marry twice and was survived by his wife Doris (Dorti) and her kids Steven (Diane) and Douglas (Christine), former wife Loretta (David, Diane Simmons (Charles) and Dana (Daniel)). He worked for many years in Melrose Park, IL for J.D. Sharpe and moved to California in the early seventies where he worked for his brother Elmer at his screw machine shop in Hemet. He loved to tinker with all sorts of mechanical challenges that kept him busy in his retirement. He officially retired in 1995.
Bob was a simple man with no preconceived idea of how life was supposed to evolve, he just accepted it. In the summers he and Dorti packed up the car and left the desert heat of Southern California and headed east to visit family and old friends and join in the family reunion held in Minnesota every other year.
Living in Southern California offered many amenities like the abundance of oranges. He would ship a 30-pound box of oranges to his daughter, Diane, clear across the country every year. Simply put, he felt those oranges in the yard would just go to waste otherwise.
He loved to sit around with friends or family and drink beer, which Dorti affectionately referred to as his 12- ounce sleeping pills. It often resulted in a quick nap.
Bobby was a simple man who had his likes and dislikes, but never felt the need to sell you his ideas, which he kept to himself. His time in the Korean War was never talked about either; he also kept that to himself. As he once mentioned, "war was never anything to brag about".
He was buried in Ft Leonard Wood State Veterans Cemetery Section CA1 Row B Site 23, Waynesville, Mo.
Branch of service: US Marine Corps Rank attained: SGT, Wars/Conflicts: Korea.
Bobby is loved and missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We love you and will continue to miss you.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019