ROBERT JOSEPH BILBROUGH
Beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather
Robert Joseph Bilbrough, 65, of St. James, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, at his home with his wife Judy by his side. He was born February 14, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, then moved to Pine Hill, NJ as an adolescent; and relocated to Owensville, MO as an adult in 1990 to accept a job at Custom Printing where he met so many wonderful people that became his friends. He is the son of the late Paul Bilbrough and Elizabeth (O'Brien) Bilbrough. He was a graduate of Overbrook High School in Pine Hill, New Jersey, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and attended Camden County College where he majored in Art. On May 29, 1993 Robert was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judy (Jones) Bilbrough, who survives at their home in St. James, MO
Robert's career began at a young age, where he worked with his lifelong friends, Steve and Greg Politowski, at Clementon Park in New Jersey. Billy Hooey, Jimmy & Sue Briggs, and countless others from Pine Hill were a big part of his life from the teen years and throughout his adult life and he cherished each and every one of them. He later made a living as an Ice Cream Truck driver, Counselor at Archway School, Postal worker, Bookbinder, Carpenter, Barber and Caregiver. His hobbies included pottery, artwork, riding motorcycles, fishing, attending classic car shows and spending quality time with family and friends. He was an honest, open, outgoing person who loved life and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. His friendly personality and huge smile made him easily approachable and allowed him to make friends easily everywhere he went. He will be missed by all who knew him and his presence and love of life will live on through his wife, children and grandchildren who were his reason for living. His life was one that was truly worth celebrating and in the end when he had to leave this world, he did not want there to be sadness and tears but rather laughter and joy remembering all of the wonderful times spent with him.
Robert is survived by his siblings Sister Pauline Bilbrough, Mary Balchunas (husband Ted) and Bud Bilbrough (wife Lee), his children Dori Yip (husband Jeffrey), John Bilbrough (wife Nikki), Eric Bilbrough (wife Meghan), Beth Ann Cash (husband Brandon), his grandchildren Kane Benton, Braden Glenn, Kayli Robirts, Iris Cash, Mark Harrison, Calvin Hunter, Sarah Bilbrough, and Viola Bilbrough, and one great grandchild, Jonathan Verkamp. Robert was preceded in death by his brother John Bilbrough.
Friends will be received from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the James and Gahr Funeral Home on Hwy. 72 in Rolla, Missouri. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Rolla Animal Shelter in Rolla, Missouri to honor Bob's love of animals.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2019