Robert Leroy Feeler, Sr.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather
Robert Leroy Feeler, Sr., of Vienna, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 88.
He was born on October 16, 1930 in Maries County. On December 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Alice M. (VanOstran), of 67 years.
Robert was a mechanic for General Motors for 30 years. He also served in the Army from 1951-1953, fighting in the Korean War from 1952-1953. He was a lifelong farmer, St. Louis Cardinals fan, and owner of Feeler Construction Company. Robert was always an active member in church, serving many years as Deacon at the First Baptist Church in Vienna, Sunday School superintendent, organizing Roundup Sunday; and always finding time to visit and make people feel welcome.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Archable and Eliza R. (Ballance) Feeler; brothers, Lloyd, Gene, Gale, Hubert, and Merle Feeler; sisters, Lucy Spencer and Opal Feeler.
Robert is survived by his wife, Alice; 6 children, Brenda (Rick) Starostki, Kenny (Linda) Feeler, Beverly (Ed) Beard, Robert Jr. (Tammy) Feeler, Keith Feeler, Chris (Brenda) Feeler; 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Archie D. Feeler; sisters Ethel Halbert and Fern Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A funeral service for Robert Leroy Feeler, Sr., will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Vienna. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Vienna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Vienna.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019