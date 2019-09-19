|
Robert Vista "Bob" Jennings, Jr
Robert Vista "Bob" Jennings, Jr. (July 20, 1956 to September 16, 2019) was a man that never met a stranger. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Robert V. Jennings, Sr. and Josephine "Jo" Jennings (nee Hahn) in 1956, Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps with decorated Vietnam service. A fiercely devoted family man with an authentic, larger-than-life personality, Bob enriched the lives of all that knew him with untouchable love, loyalty, and devotion.
Regretfully, Bob passed away on the evening of September 16, 2019, in the loving presence of his best friend and life partner, Deborah "Debbie" Jennings. With his huge heart and intensely giving nature that embraced both traditional and blended familial relationships, Bob is survived by: wife Debbie Jennings; brother Jim Jennings; brother Raymond "Ray" Jennings; sister Julia Jennings; daughters Kimberly and Calie; sons Dennis (deceased) and Corey; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private, family service will be held in the Spring.
Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019