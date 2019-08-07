|
Robert Wayne Hancock
Loving father and grandfather, honored Army veteran
Robert Wayne Hancock, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on October 5, 1936, to the late Robert Vincent and Alice (Hopwood) Hancock.
On August 29, 1960, he married Diane Beale who preceded him in death on March 8, 2013.
Mr. Hancock had a distinguished military career serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1973. He served two tours in Korea, one in Lebanon, and two in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star and other awards and commendations. He retired honorably earning the rank of Master Sergeant. After his active military career he served another twenty-one years in civil service overseeing the Army Reserve Center in Rolla. Robert was a member of the Rolla Moose Lodge, Rolla Masonic Lodge and Shrine Club, Rolla Eagles Lodge, and Life member of VFW 2025 in Rolla.
In addition to his parents and wife, Diane Hancock, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Lee Hancock.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes two daughters, Tammy Elrod, of Rolla and Angie Stevens and husband Brian, also of Rolla; one brother, Larry Hancock, of WI; his granddaughter, Sarah Elrod, of Rolla; other extended family members and dear friends.
A graveside service with full military honors for Robert Hancock will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, August 9th at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
