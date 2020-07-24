1/1
Robin Leslie Cook
1959 - 2020
Robin Leslie Cook, 60, of Rolla, Missouri went to be with the Lord peacefully, after a brief illness, in her home on July 22nd, 2020. Her memory will forever be remembered in how she dedicated her time and life by teaching speech to children as well as leading a children's ministry for her local church family.
Robin was born December 11, 1959 in Killeen, Texas. She was an active leader of children's ministry, 4-H, Scouting, and helped in community causes and charities. She obtained her Masters in Speech Pathology Education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and had a passion for helping any child to reach their full potential. Most recently, she had been working for the Newburg School District. Robin's warmth and kindness was evident in every person she met and loved. She had many passions and interest, including beekeeping, horseback riding, playing board games, gardening, working on the farm and was an active member of Rolla Church of the Nazarene.
Robin is survived by her mother Glenna Hooks, husband Paul Cook, sons Benjamin, Daniel and his wife Jessica (nee Emmett), Caleb, and daughter Lorena, and brother Robert Hooks. She was a loving grandmother to her adoring grandchildren Levi and Gabriel Cook. Her love of family and community was evident in how she cared for others, and shared her time to help anyone in need. She always felt fulfilled by her family and is now hugging her lost daughter Katherine and drinking coffee with her grandparents.
She will be laid to rest in a small family ceremony alongside her late father, Robert Hooks in Little Rock, Arkansas at Pinecrest Cemetery on July 27th, 2020, Monday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations for the Children's Ministry at the Rolla Church of the Nazarene. Please contact Pastor Ron Sluder for more information at (573) 364-1901.
As she would always say," Psalm 118, v 24: "This is the day the Lord has made, rejoice and be glad in it."
Online condolences can be made at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla, Missouri.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
She was, a great inspiration, by all, she did & was. Her teaching, the children @ church, was amazing. I saw, their last, Christmas musical, & it, was outstanding. My heart, goes out, to many, who are saddened, by Robin's passing. My prayers, are with, her family. God's spirit & Jesus, are our comfort & hope. Grief, is a very difficult journey, for many.
Ina Lanham
Acquaintance
