She was, a great inspiration, by all, she did & was. Her teaching, the children @ church, was amazing. I saw, their last, Christmas musical, & it, was outstanding. My heart, goes out, to many, who are saddened, by Robin's passing. My prayers, are with, her family. God's spirit & Jesus, are our comfort & hope. Grief, is a very difficult journey, for many.

Ina Lanham

Acquaintance