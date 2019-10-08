|
Rodney Dean Wilson
Rodney Dean Wilson, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 59.
He was born in Waynesville, MO, on July 18, 1960 to George and Barbara (Nickels) Wilson. His father preceded him in death on January 2, 2017.
On August 16, 1985 Rodney married Donna Barnes and they were later blessed with three children.
Anyone who knew Rodney knew his passion for southern heritage and civil war history, rivaled only by his love for cars. As passionate as he was about those, they paled in comparison to his love and pride for his family. Receiving the Mallinckrodt Award when he graduated as a Radiology Technologist was one of his most prized accomplishments, along with his acceptance in the Sons of the Confederacy. A harder worker could not be found, lending a helping hand whenever needed. At the end of the day, his love for his family and friends is what guided him through life.
Rodney will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of thirty-four years, Donna Wilson, of their home in Rolla; his mother, Barbara Wilson, of Rolla; three children, Lexis Riter, of Desoto, MO, Mackenzie Kreher and husband Michael, of Rolla, and Justus Wilson and fiancée Chelsea Hinton, also of Rolla; one sister, Amy Jo Davis and husband Tim, of Rolla; four granddaughters, Grace Houston, Avery, Charleston, and Ella Kreher; niece, Isabelle Davis, of Rolla; other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service for Rodney Wilson will be held at 11 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday, October 10th at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Rodney's memory are suggested to the Phelps Health Foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019