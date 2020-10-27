1/
Roland Edward Head
1924 - 2020
Roland Edward Head, age 96 of St. James, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Phelps Health in Rolla.
Roland was born June 20, 1924, in Jennings, MO, a son to the late James and Alice (Martindell) Head.
Roland attended school at Matlock schoolhouse and graduated from John Hodge High School in St. James.
Roland proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps from May of 1943 until November of 1945, spending 16 of those months in Italy.
On November 23, 1946, Roland was united in marriage to Elaine R. Braun. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2012.
After he returned from the service, Roland worked for General Motors then as a Research Engineer at Washington University in St. Louis for 39 years. He played a huge role in the development of the first PET Scanners.
Roland was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. James. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing bingo in his later years at the Missouri Veterans Home as well as spending time with his family.
Roland is survived by: one daughter, Alice Malone and her husband Marion "Tex", granddaughters, Marian (Brandon Gregory) Malone, Angie (Donna Walls) Malone and Christie Malone; his great grandchildren, Brett, Kelly and Devyn Dimovitz and Penn Malone; adopted great grandchildren, Ryan and Bentley Roberts as well as a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Landolt and many nieces and nephews and family and friends.
In addition to his parents and spouse of 66 years, Roland was preceded in death by: a son, Alan Head, his great grandson, William Chase Dimovitz, brothers, James and Vincent Head and sisters, Dolly Matlock, Dorothea Passmore and Betty Snodgrass.
Family service will be held, and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St James Missouri Veterans Home, The Colon Cancer Foundation or to the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. James.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial (573-341-0220) www.rollacremation.com

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
