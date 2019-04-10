|
ROSEMARY KRIDELBAUGH
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother
Rosemary (Utterback) Kridelbaugh (aka Rosie), 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on Feb. 24, 1935, in Martinsburg, Iowa, to her parents Oliver and Vera (Seba) Utterback. She grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa, where she graduated high school and met the love of her life, Leon Kridelbaugh. They were married on Sept. 5, 1954.
After high school, Rosemary worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Ottumwa, and, after getting married, transferred to Ames, Iowa, where she helped finance her husband through college. When he graduated, she managed the household and raised three boys, while following her husband throughout his forestry career. This led them through Remer, Minn., Eagle River, Wisc., Milwaukee, Wisc., Bedford, Ind., and finally to Rolla, Mo.
When the kids were grown, Rosemary worked a full career for the Missouri Division of Employment Security, retiring as a claims examiner after 17 years of service. She also worked in her husband's stone-carving booth at the Silver Dollar City craft festival in Branson, Mo., for 17 seasons.
Rosemary loved traveling and always lived life on the go, from tapping her toes at bluegrass music festivals to cheering on her favorite Nascar driver Dale Earnhardt (No. 3). She and Leon also kicked up their heels as members of the Duck N' Dive Square Dance Club in Rolla for over 25 years, dancing in several national conventions.
Wherever Rosemary lived and traveled, she made lifelong friends, as well as some furry ones during her time as a volunteer with a local Friends of the Animals group. She also was a member of the Red Hat Mad Hatters social club.
Rosemary will be forever missed by her many friends and surviving family that includes her husband of sixty-four years, Leon Kridelbaugh of Rolla; a brother, Norman Utterback of Lincoln, Neb.; three sons, Alan and wife Shearry of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Brian of Rolla, and Curt and wife Cathy of Doolittle, Mo.; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM Greentree Christian Church in Rolla. The funeral service will be at 1:00PM at Greentree Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the City of Rolla Animal Shelter.
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019