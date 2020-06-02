Rosemary (Fleming) Schmidt
1915 - 2020
Rosemary F. Schmidt, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 105.
She was born on April 23, 1915 in St. Louis, MO to the late Harry N. Fleming and Ruth (Ustick) Fleming. On November 2, 1935, she married Charles E. "Bud" Schmidt who preceded her in death in 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Fleming and Nelson Fleming.
Rosemary enjoyed sewing and cooking. She enjoyed anything outdoors, especially working in the garden. Rosemary worked as a Phelps Health volunteer for over 20 years. She loved traveling with Bud. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rosemary will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes: one son, Ed Schmidt and wife, Marilyn of Rolla, MO; two daughters, Karen Reinhart of Jupiter, FL and Rosemary Bishop of Pensacola, FL; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
A private funeral service for Rosemary Schmidt will be conducted at Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will take place at the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alternative Hospice, 7009 Old Hwy 66, Cuba, MO, 65453.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
