Roy Eugene StrAwhun
Roy Eugene Strawhun, 80, of Locust Grove VA passed away suddenly on Thursday October 10, 2019 in Fredericksburg.
Roy was born in Eureka MO to the late Ernest Strawhun and Della Gaddy Strawhun on March 20 1939. He married Joann Mayeski in April 1966 and they lived in Northern VA for more than 30 years before relocating to Fredericksburg.
Roy graduated from Rolla High School in 1957. After serving in the Army, he graduated from Upper Iowa University with a business degree. He was employed by the US Government for 33 years; the first 8 years supporting the Army and 25 years for the Naval Air Systems Command in Arlington VA, where he received the Department of the Navy, Meritorious Civilian Service Award. He was a volunteer for the Locust Grove theater group, enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, and taking cruises with his wife, Joann.
He is survived by his sisters, Velma Hammons, Bonneye Stokes, and brother Dale Strawhun; his three daughters Karen Cullen, Linda McCloskey, and Michele Horvath; grandchildren Jordan, Megan, Colin, Max, Ryan, Carter and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Strawhun and Della Gaddy Strawhun, and brothers Ernest and Donald Strawhun, and son-in-law Jay Cullen.
Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 9151 Elys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 on October 22, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019