|
|
ROY LAWRENCE DUNCAN
Beloved husband and father, avid outdoorsman
Roy Lawrence Duncan, of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Roy was born in Rolla, Missouri on May 16, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Violet (Karr) Duncan.
On May 14, 1960, Mr. Roy Duncan was united in marriage to Miss Marcella Curtis, this union was blessed with four children. Roy was a member of the Assembly of God Church, the Operating Engineers Chapter #513, Masonic Lodge, and the National Rifle Association; He enjoyed the outdoors and the beauty of Missouri; he loved to fish and ride horses. He enjoyed planting his big vegetable gardens, that he so carefully planned each spring, eagerly awaiting the bounty of his labor, so that he could share with family and friends. He and Marcella spent time planting the beautiful flower gardens that they have enjoyed for many years. Roy loved to have get-togethers for family and friends so he could show off his grilling and cooking skills; he especially loved the time spent with family, and his dog Bobby, who is now 25. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all, and will be lovingly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Roy Lawrence Duncan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcella Duncan, of the home; children, Kim Fitzgerald and husband Derrick, of Edgar Springs, MO, Robin Hash and husband Tim, of Rolla, MO, and Brent Duncan, of Rolla, MO; sister, Rhonda, of Harrison, AR; brother, Ronnie Duncan, of Moscow Mills, MO; 6 grandchildren, a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary with Pastor Damion Chapman officiating. Internment will be at Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens. A Masonic service will be at 12:30PM. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Chapel prior to the service from 11:00AM until service time.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2019