Ruby Jean (Case) Gray
Loving wife and mother
Ruby Jean (Case) Gray, of Erlanger, KY, formerly of Licking and St. James, MO, passed to her eternal home on June 26, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Lecoma, MO on August 29, 1933 to the late Joseph and Mildred (Leonard) Case. Ruby was married to Boyd O. Gray. Ruby and Boyd would have been celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 21st. Ruby was the faithful wife of a career Army Officer and Minister of 35 years.
She was the proud mother of two children, Sandra L. Rowe and Calvin B. Gray. Ruby was privileged to have two grandchildren, Lindell Brynn Hahnel and Joshua P. Gray and two great grandchildren, Leah B. Hahnel and Jacob A. Hahnel. She loved her family and the Lord was her hope. She served the Lord faithfully until her death.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Ruby Gray will be held at 2 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Victor Baptist Church in Anutt, MO. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery in rural Dent County. The family will greet friends prior to the service Sunday beginning at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla, MO.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 28 to June 29, 2019