RUBY M. MATSON
Beloved mother, sister and aunt
Ruby Mae Matson, lifelong Rolla resident, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 79.
She was born in Rolla on December 29, 1939 to the late Taylor and Helen (Salts) Earney.
On April 24, 1961 she married Larry Dean Matson Sr. who preceded her in death on April 6, 1995.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruby was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and one son-in-law, Frank C. Romano.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes three children, Patricia A. Romano, of Jefferson City, MO, David Scholl, of Rolla, and Larry Dean Matson Jr. and wife Sharon, also of Rolla; one sister, Margie Duran, of Kansas, IL; caregiver and niece, Victoria Litchford, of Rolla; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; other extended family members and dear friends.
A graveside service for Ruby Matson will be held at 10 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla.
Memorial contributions are suggested to .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 6 to June 7, 2019