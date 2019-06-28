|
Russell George MacLean
Loving father and grandfather
Russell George MacLean, of Rolla, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 85.
He was born in Carbondale, PA on April 28, 1934 to the late George Russell MacLean and Ruth (Bennett) Mac Lean. On May 31, 1958 he married Geraldine Yowell who preceded him in death on August 8, 2003.
Mr. MacLean was a U.S. Naval Veteran having served in the Korean War.
He earned a bachelors and masters degree in Industrial Arts from Central Missouri State University. He taught industrial arts at the high school level prior to retiring and moving to Rolla. He enjoyed fishing and other outside interests but family was always his priority.
In addition to his parents and wife, Russell was preceded in death by one son, Darrin MacLean and his brother, Neil MacLean.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes two children, Lori Centofanti and husband Ermand, of New Jersey and Mark MacLean and wife Leanna, of Rolla; sister-in-law, Linda MacLean, of NJ; four grandchildren, Jessica Tremmel and husband Matt, Leah Malone and husband Tanner, Audrey Flett and Jacob MacLean; three great grandchildren, Avery, Dottie and Matthew; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Russell MacLean will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment with full military honors will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Tuesday beginning at noon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bobbi Jo Newkirk Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 28 to June 29, 2019