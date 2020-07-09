1/1
Ruth B. Hildreth
1933 - 2020
Ruth B. Hildreth
Ruth B. Hildreth, of Rolla, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Houston, MO, at the age of 86.
She was born on December 3, 1933, in Edgar Springs, MO, to the late Truman and Dora (Butery) Hildreth.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby and Bonnie, her brother Jesse and brother-in-law, John Helm.
She is survived by her nephew and family, Jonathan, Lindsay and Alexandra Helm of Waco, TX, and cousins William and Pat Hildreth and Connie and Bill Peterson, all of Licking, MO, other extended family and friends.
Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very young age and attended church faithfully until her health would no longer permit it. She loved the Lord with all her heart and her life was dedicated to serving him.
She grew up in Edgar Springs, MO and went to work immediately following her high school graduation. She was a hard worker and moved to California around mid-1950's and continued to work taking care of an elderly lady until her passing and then she moved to Rolla, MO in the mid-1990's to be closer to her sister and family.
A graveside service for Ruth Hildreth will be held at the Edgar Springs Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 am.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Houston House Nursing Home or Hospice of Care, Houston, MO.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
