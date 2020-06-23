Ruth Darlene Housden-Canfield
Ruth Darlene Housden-Canfield was born 2 November 1940 to Earl Hall and Ruby Helms Hall in Newburg Missouri. Ruth passed from this life 6 May 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She resided in Rolla. Ruth was 79. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Deanna Cooper. She is survived by her brother James Douglas "JD" Hall, daughters Robin Jacobs and Rachel Romine, nephews Steven and William Cooper and Doug Hall, and niece Kathy Moore, great nephew Bradley Cooper and great, great niece and nephew Dalis and Peyton Cooper, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 28th, at Fox Funeral Home in Licking with Celebration of Life service following at 12:30 pm. Ruth was cremated according to her wishes and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Please, no flowers or plants. Make a donation to veterans or animal causes or your favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.