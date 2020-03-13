|
|
Ruth Elizabeth Hudson
Ruth Elizabeth Hudson, daughter of the late John Franklin and Rowena Viola (Clay) Beals, was born December 28, 1928 in Waynesville, Missouri where she grew up and graduated from Waynesville High School.
On June 20, 1954, Ruth was united in marriage to James Albert Hudson, who was a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Waynesville. They shared over 54 years of marriage together and were blessed with two children: Michelle and Michael.
Ruth worked as a nurse for Dr. Ralph DeWitt at DeWitt Hospital and Dr. Harvey Nickels private practice both in Waynesville. She also served a lot of families during their time of need of illness and was a wonderful comfort to many.
In 1973, Jim was transferred to Rolla, Missouri with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. After moving to Rolla, Ruth did not work outside the home, but she stayed very busy nonetheless.
Ruth was very talented when it came to painting gourds and Lapidary (painting and polishing of rocks) and would turn her projects into beautiful jewelry. She was a very crafty person and enjoyed making different objects for family and friends. She was a member of the Central Missouri Lapidary Club in Columbia, Missouri and also the Gourd Society. She also enjoyed growing daylilies, cooking and traveling.
Ruth's family was very important to her and loved spending time with them.
Ruth passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Cedar Pointe Care Center in Rolla, Missouri having attained the age of 91 years, 2 months and 1 day. She will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
Ruth leaves to cherish her memory, her two children, Michelle Arand and husband Marc of Jefferson City, MO, and Michael Hudson of Rolla, MO; a sister, Lillie Reinke of Waynesville, MO; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband: James Albert Hudson; two sisters: Martha Helen Taylor and Nellie Wilson; and one brother: George Franklin Beals.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Sunset Memorial Estates Cemetery of Waynesville with Pastor Richard Breeden officiating. Serving as escorts were family and friends. Services were under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth Hudson can be made to the and may be left at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent at www.memoriachapelsandcrematory.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020