|
|
RUTH FERN (WILSON) KARR
Beloved Wife and Mother
Ruth Fern (Wilson) Karr of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She was one of twelve children born to the late John and Elizabeth (Williams) Wilson on November 15, 1932 in Flat, Missouri.
Ruth loved cooking, caring for others and spending time outdoors. She was always very proud of her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a devoted Christian and long time member of the Life Line Baptist Church. She loved to sing and had the voice of an angel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend whose heart of gold will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Ruth is survived by her children, Phyllis Sherrell of Rolla, Missouri and Bill (Kathy) Heavin of Salem, Missouri; sisters, Rachel and Hazel; half-sister, Lavesta; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Karr, three brothers, three sisters and one half sister.
Funeral services for Ruth Karr will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, April10, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary with Richard Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Brookshire Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 11:00AM until service time at 1:00PM also at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019