Sadie Gladys Kohrmann
Dedicated caregiver, mother, and friend
Sadie Gladys Kohrmann, 93, of Owensville, Mo. passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Gasconade Terrace in Owensville.
Sadie Gladys Kohrmann was born in Oak Hill, Mo. on February 25, 1926 a daughter of Otto Emil and Elizabeth (Bruens) Pietraschke.
She was united in marriage on September 8, 1945 to Kenneth Kohrmann at St. John's E & R Church at Bem, Mo.
She was a member of VFW Auxiliary, Gasconade County Historical Society, Extension Homemakers, St. John's UCC Quilters, and Gasconade County Bible Society. She was a Home Health Care Provider and retired as a caregiver of others. She enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a member of St. John's UCC Church of Bem.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Elizabeth Pietraschke; her husband, Kenneth Kohrmann; two brothers, Clarence George Pietraschke and Ralph Otto Pietraschke; and three sisters, Esther Tayloe, Hulda Eisenhauer, and Erma Travis; daughter-in-law, Sharon Kohrmann; and a grandchild, Shelley Groff.
Her survivors include her four children; Allan Kohrmann of Rolla, Steven Kohrmann and wife Ruthie of Canaan, Mo., Betty Fletcher of Owensville, and Tom and wife Nancy Kohrmann of Owensville; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22 at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville 4 to 8 PM with a VFW Auxiliary Service at 7 PM.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at St. John's Bem UCC Church at 11 AM with Pastor Heather Arcovitch officiating. Burial will be at St. John's UCC Cemetery in Bem.
Memorials may be given for Gasconade County Historical Society or St. John's Bem Church.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019