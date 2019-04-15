|
SARAH BENCH WELLS
Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother
Sarah Bench Wells, of Rolla passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.
Born October 11, 1938 to Thomas and Myrtle Merrell. She married Jerry Joe Wells, Sr.
Sarah is proceeded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, and one son, Scott Bench.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry. Also surviving are two children; Brian (Robin) Bench, Evan (Delphine) Bench, four step-children; Joe Wells, Cindy Freeman, Greg Freeman, and Lauren Davis, four grandchildren; Austin Bench, Christopher Bench, Matthew Bench, Anna Bench, Matilde Bench, three step-grandchildren; Jesse Wells, Joshua Wells, Gillian Wells, and 9 great-grandchildren.
A loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sarah will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at The Centre with a meal to follow the service.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019