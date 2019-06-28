|
|
SAUL PALMER, SR.
Loving father, grandfather, and Veteran
Saul Palmer, Sr. was born August 8, 1921 in Ruston, Louisiana to George Palmer, Sr. and Martha Palmer. He was 97 years old when he passed away on June 25, 2019 in Rolla, Missouri.
Saul, Sr. was a member of the United States Army for 23 years. A veteran of two wars, he served in Germany during World War II and in Korea during the Korean Conflict. His military career took him to many assignments all over the United States and the world, and included assignments as a Chaplain's Assistant, Head of the Motor Pool, and Drill Instructor, among others. At the time of his enlistment, the military was segregated by race, but by time of his retirement at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri in 1963, he had earned the rank of E-6, Sargent First Class which was quite an accomplishment for an African-American country boy from Louisiana.
After retiring from the military, Saul, Sr. settled his family in Rolla, Missouri in 1963, where he purchased a home on School Bridge Road that is still in the family today. He was employed by the University of Missouri at Rolla in the Maintenance Department until his second retirement in the early 1980's. He was also employed by several local auto dealerships as a driver who delivered and picked up new vehicles around the country.
Saul, Sr. enjoyed nature and the outdoors, especially taking long walks. He also loved gardening and would plant and harvest a large garden every year. He also enjoyed raising chickens, playing with his dogs, and loved anything to do with the outdoors, including fishing. He enjoyed watching old western movies, listening to country music, and watching baseball games as well.
Saul, Sr. united with the First Baptist Church of Rolla, Missouri where he served on the Usher Board for several years and remained a faithful member until his death. Two of his favorite hymns were, "In the Garden" and "Farther Along".
Saul Palmer, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Martha Palmer, and was the last of 21 siblings including his twin brother, Paul Palmer. He was also preceded in death by three spouses (Freda Gertrude Palmer, Betty June Lewis, and Charlotte Palmer, respectively); his son, Saul (Victoria) Palmer, Jr.; his granddaughter, Yolanda Palmer; and his daughter, Reverend Paulette Palmer.
Saul, Sr. is survived by six children: Sibylle Palmer of Seattle, Washington; Sudi (Howard) Hayford of Kent, Ohio; Paulina (Joe) Prymus of Kansas City, Missouri; Reverend Carl (Audrey) Nichols of Little Rock, Arkansas; Clarence Palmer of Kansas City, Missouri; and Helaine (Dre') Williams of Little Rock, Arkansas. He is also survived by 33 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family.
Funeral services with full military honors for Saul Palmer will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary with Rev. Bob Johnston officiating. Interment will be held at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens, Rolla, MO. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 9:00AM until service time at 10:00AM. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Rolla, MO. Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 28 to June 29, 2019