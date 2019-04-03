|
|
SETH CASEY ADAM LOANE
Beloved son, brother, and friend
Seth Casey Adam Loane, of Rolla, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 25.
He was born in St. Louis, MO, on June 2, 1993 to James Loane Sr. and Dora Weaver.
Seth was employed at Wal-Mart for the previous five years, leaving late last year because of his declining health condition.
Seth enjoyed several outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and canoeing.
He also enjoyed assembling miniature models of ships, autos, etc. and model trains.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Weaver; infant brother, Christian Ethan Wayne Loane; and his grandfather, Hubert Weaver I.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his father, James Loane Sr., of Rolla; his grandmother, Wanda Weaver, of Rolla; half-brother, James Loane Jr., of Rolla; half-sister, Denise Loane, of Edgar Springs; aunts, uncles, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Seth Loane will be held at 11 am Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Tuesday, April 2, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019