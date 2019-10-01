|
|
Sharon Lorraine Swinfard
Sharon Lorraine Swinfard, of Rolla, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 74.
She was born in Rolla on January 29, 1945 to the late Clyde and Isabel (Lippard) Brookshire.
On March 5, 1967 she married Larry Swinfard and they were blessed with two children. Larry preceded her in death on February 8, 2016.
Lorraine graduated from Rolla High School then attended school in St. Louis as an X-Ray Technician. She worked as an administrative Assistant for Missouri S&T retiring from the International Affairs Dept. She was a member of the Rolla Lioness Club and the First United Methodist Church in Rolla.
Lorraine will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes two children, Rebecca "Becky" Hoffman and husband Perry, of Rolla and Toby Swinfard, also of Rolla; one brother, Mark Brookshire, of Rolla; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Lorraine Swinfard will be held at 1 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Thursday beginning at 11 am at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Truman Elementary School Library.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019