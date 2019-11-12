|
Shawn Kelly McDonald
Shawn Kelly McDonald, age 47 of Rolla, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence.
Shawn was born December 4, 1971 in Rolla, a daughter to John S. and Wilma J. (Maxwell) Arthur of Rolla.
Shawn was a 1990 graduate of Rolla High School.
She began her working career at Walmart Store #101 at age 16 and worked there for 31 years.
On October 2, 1993, Shawn was united in marriage to Tommie L McDonald. He survives of the home.
Shawn was a member of the Rolla Church of Christ and was saved as a young teenager. She also served as the leader of the Young Riders 4H group of Rolla.
Shawn lived to be on the farm. She enjoyed raising chickens, teaching children about agriculture and being a "show mom". Shawn's passion was children and cattle.
In addition to her parents and husband of 26 years, Shawn is survived by: a daughter Tommie and a son Jacob of the home and a daughter, Emma Murphy and her husband Tyler of Rolla, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mac and Sharon McDonald of Rolla; two sisters, Shannon Baker and her husband Travis of Rolla and Kim Parker and her husband Wes of Rolla; four brothers-in-law, Keith McDonald and wife Susie of Rolla, Steve (Chris Bartle) Sturgeon of Rolla, John Sturgeon and wife Jamie of Rolla, Stan McDonald and wife Monique of Stow, Maine ; a sister-in- law, Darlene McDonald of Rolla; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones.
Shawn's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes spread on the family farm.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Rolla Church of Christ on Hwy E in Rolla
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the church with Andy Cassidy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are suggested to The Shawn Kelly McDonald 4H Scholarship Fund
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial (573-341-0220) www.rollacremation.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019