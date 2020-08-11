Stephen M. Laub
Stephen M. Laub, 68, died on August 7th, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 24th, 1951 in St. Louis to Lawrence J. Laub Sr. and Betty (Randolph) Laub.
Steve graduated from Kirkwood High School, Class of 1969. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his army service, Steve began his career in public education. He received his Master of Education and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and served as a special education teacher, middle school principal, junior high school principal, and assistant superintendent. Much of his career was spent between Rolla Middle School and Rolla Junior High School. Steve loved working with kids, and was well known for his ability to connect with students of all circumstances and needs. He was a long time member of the Rolla Kiwanis Club, and various school service organizations.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on his farm, traveling, and being in the outdoors- especially on the water.
Survivors include his partner Mary Beth Myers, of Rolla; his daughter Emily Williams, of Kansas; his son Evan Laub, of Rolla; his grandson Beckett Williams, of Kansas; brother Larry Laub, of Indiana; sister Anne Mackenzie, of Kirkwood; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Steve was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Laub.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the C.O.R.E in Rolla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial (573-341-0220) www.rollacremation.com