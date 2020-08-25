Stephen Ralph Jones

Stephen Ralph Jones, 67, of Salem, MO died on August 19, 2020 at home after a brave battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Born September 18, 1952 in Tahlequah, OK to the late Delbert Jones and Florence Oelsen Jones. He grew up in St. Louis raising hell with his longtime friend, Ralph Schnieders. Steve married Rhonda Vester Jones on December 23, 1972. They raised their 5 beautiful daughters together in Tahlequah, OK and divorced in 2015. He worked at Arkhola, Goodyear Tire, Eagle Bluff, and CRST. Owner of many businesses over the years including Lakeside Auto, On the Spot, Armory Auto Center, and Steve's Auto Repair.

Known as the Commish by those in his fantasy football league. He enjoyed football, fishing, boating, playing drums, working on anything with a motor, and time with friends and family. He was a founding member of the Red Dot Fishing Club. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and story telling. He had an extraordinary talent of diagnosing car problems with just a phone call.

Surviving:

Daughters: Sharron (David) Jones, Morgantown, WV, Laraina (Bub) Jones, Washington, PA, Karen (Fred) Baca, Tahlequah, OK, Leana (John) Dehues Archie, MO, Chanelle (Nick) Stovall Tahlequah, OK

Grandchildren: Darian (Jacob) Charlton, Jadon and Lainey Baca, Bailey (Dylan) Long, Rylee Dehues, Izabella, Jenna, and Christopher Stovall, Sydney and Owen Jones, Ashton Oelsen

Greatgrandchildren: Jerzey and Stone Charlton, Lakelynn, Zander, and soon to be, Oliver Long

Sister, Glenda (Tom) Elkins Many Nieces and Nephews including Tommy (Becky) Prag, Bob Prag, Kim (Justin) Ryals, Amber (Jon) Prag Joseph and Josh Elkins and Girlfriend Mary Travis

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of life to be held at Armory Municipal Center, 100 N Water Avenue, Tahlequah, OK on Thursday August 27, 2020, 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

