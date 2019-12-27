|
Susan Rene MacCash Rowe
Susan Rene MacCash Rowe of Edgar Springs, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 59. Susan was born on July 14, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Donald Trube and Sandy Sweeten.
Susan had a deep love for animals of all kinds. She ran a dog breeding business at her home in Edgar Springs for many years; she took great pride in how clean and well maintained her kennels always were and spoiled all her dogs on a regular basis. She never knew a stranger, was a friend to all and was always cracking jokes. Her greatest joys were her daughter and grandchildren. Susan was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Sandra O'Connor and fiancé Jamie Ternes of Newburg, Missouri; grandchildren, Bryce, Hannah, Bailey and Jason; brother, Rob Trube and wife Ann of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Aiden Stanton, Ben, Owen and Jessie Trube.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by husband, Dale Rowe; infant son, Robert Edward Steven; brother, Tony Hogeback; ex-husband and dear friend, Jack MacCash.
A Celebration of Life for Susan Rowe will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to the Rolla Animal Shelter. Cards are available at all James and Gahr Mortuary locations. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019