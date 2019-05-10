|
SUSAN V WIEMANN
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Susan V. Wiemann, age 77, of St. James, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Susan was born to the late Robert E. and Portia R. Buck on Sept. 9, 1941. She married John H. Wiemann in St. Louis on Jan. 28, 1961. Together, they founded Scattered Oaks residential care facility for the developmentally disabled. For a decade, Susan ran the domestic side of the business, personally caring for her own family of five children, plus 22 residents. Health issues and a thriving business meant Susan could focus more on her family and friends. Her inner and outer beauty, grace and kindness drew people to her. She knew no strangers.
Survivors include John, her husband of 58 years; her five children: Laura (Keith) Sanders, Virginia (John K.) Steiger, Stephanie (Bill) Reynolds, John D. (Yvette) Wiemann and Ellen Wiemann; her eight grandchildren: Amy Wren, Derek Sanders, Colin Steiger, Allie Steiger, Cassidy and Elyssa Reynolds, Blake and Clayton Wiemann; four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, as well as their respective spouses.
Susan's family will be celebrating her life at Null & Son Funeral Home, 1010 Kingshighway, Rolla, Mo., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Private burial will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019. The family wishes to thank all of Susan's friends and extended family for being part of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greater Missouri Chapter () and/or the American Heart Society (heart.org).
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019