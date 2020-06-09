Tabitha Jane Copeland
Tabatha Jane Copeland, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 46.
She was born in Houston, MO, on April 9, 1974 to Darrel and Karen (Ives) Copeland.
"A beautiful soul, sweet, caring, and loving daughter, mother, nana, caregiver, and friend. Words can't describe how much you are loved and missed. Your contagious smile, jokes, and laugh will never be forgotten. Your smile would always light up a room. We see you on the other side. -Phil 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' -2nd Timothy 1:7 'For God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of peace, love, and a sound mind'
Tabatha was preceded in death by her father, Darrel Copeland Sr.; brother, Rodney Copeland; and stepfather, Michael Hane.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her mother, Karen Hane, of Rolla; three children, Corey Simpson and wife Alecia, of Edgar Springs, MO, LaTosha Rushing and husband Mike, of Salem, MO, and Kayla Simpson, of Rolla; two brothers, Russell Dennis, of Columbia, MO and Darrel Copeland Jr., of Clovis, CA; one sister, Darla Buettner and husband Larry, of Steelville, MO; former husband, Jesse Simpson, of Rolla; five grandchildren, Aubree, Chevy, Payton, Gracie, and Paislee; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Tabatha Copeland will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Friday, June 12th at the funeral home with social distancing guidelines still being practiced.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Tabatha's family to assist with final expenses. A "Go Fund Me" account is also available online.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Tabatha Jane Copeland, of Rolla, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 46.
She was born in Houston, MO, on April 9, 1974 to Darrel and Karen (Ives) Copeland.
"A beautiful soul, sweet, caring, and loving daughter, mother, nana, caregiver, and friend. Words can't describe how much you are loved and missed. Your contagious smile, jokes, and laugh will never be forgotten. Your smile would always light up a room. We see you on the other side. -Phil 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' -2nd Timothy 1:7 'For God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of peace, love, and a sound mind'
Tabatha was preceded in death by her father, Darrel Copeland Sr.; brother, Rodney Copeland; and stepfather, Michael Hane.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her mother, Karen Hane, of Rolla; three children, Corey Simpson and wife Alecia, of Edgar Springs, MO, LaTosha Rushing and husband Mike, of Salem, MO, and Kayla Simpson, of Rolla; two brothers, Russell Dennis, of Columbia, MO and Darrel Copeland Jr., of Clovis, CA; one sister, Darla Buettner and husband Larry, of Steelville, MO; former husband, Jesse Simpson, of Rolla; five grandchildren, Aubree, Chevy, Payton, Gracie, and Paislee; other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Tabatha Copeland will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Friday, June 12th at the funeral home with social distancing guidelines still being practiced.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Tabatha's family to assist with final expenses. A "Go Fund Me" account is also available online.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.