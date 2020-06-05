Terence "Terry" Oscar Madsen, 94, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Rolla, Missouri.

Terry was born in Russell, Minnesota on December 31, 1925 to the late Oscar and Emma (Rask) Madsen. He married June Craven of Memphis, Tennessee on June 15, 1946. He retired from the Navy after serving in World War II and the Korean War, after which he worked for the Corps of Engineers, moving from Memphis to Salem, Missouri after retirement. He loved music and played with several local bands throughout his nearly forty years of retirement.

In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, June Craven Madsen; sisters, Floreine Stafne and Hazel Penny.

Terry is survived by his children, Bill (Darleen) Madsen of Byhalia, Mississippi and Karen (Rob) Kinder of Rolla, Missouri; grandchildren, Roger Gardner of Byhalia, Mississippi and Amanda (Kelly) Fitzpatrick of Beijing, China; sister, Velma Miltenberger of Clarkston, Washington; brother, Vincent (Delores) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; special cousin, Merlyn Cadwell of Hudson, Wisconsin; a host of extended family and friends.

There is no service planned at this time; Terry will be laid to rest at a later date in the Stone Hill Cemetery, Salem, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store