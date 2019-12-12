Home

Teri Dean Smith


1964 - 2019
Teri Dean Smith Obituary
Teri Dean Smith
Teri Dean Smith left her earthly bounds on Wednesday, December 11th, in Rolla, Missouri. She was born June 3rd, 1964 to Cecil and Carolyn Smith of Conway, Arkansas. She was a 1982 graduate of Brooks High School in Killen, Alabama. She was a long-time graphic designer in Huntsville, Alabama and worked for a time at the MRPC in St. James, Missouri. She is survived by her parents; her sister Robyn Smith from Conway, Arkansas; her niece Shelby Ingraham from St. Louis, Missouri; her brother Jeff, sister-in law ARhonda and niece Alyssa from Texarkana, Arkansas and long-time friend, Josh Ashby from Rolla, Missouri. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
