THOMAS CHARLES MILLER
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Thomas Charles Miller, of Edgar Springs, Mo, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 81.
He was born in Hooker, MO, on January 19, 1938 to the late Harry A. Miller and Mary F. (Martin) Miller.
On April 18, 1959 he married Betty Jean Lamar and they were later blessed with four children.
Mr. Miller earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from UMR.
He was employed as a cartographer with the U.S. Geological Survey in Rolla for 38 years, retiring in 1994.
Tom was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Edgar Springs where he served as deacon and Bible Teacher.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of 60 years, Betty Miller, of their home in Edgar Springs; four children, Douglas Alan Miller and wife Carol, of Denver, CO, Peggy Lynn Edgar and husband David, of Edgar Springs, Michael Wayne Miller, of Jackson, MS, and Elizabeth Ann Armstrong and husband Bill, of O'Fallon, MO; one brother, Harry Lee Miller, of Hanover, PA; one sister, Anne Urban, of Kansas City, MO; eight grandchildren, Alicia, Andrew, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Tessa, Emily, and Laura; four great grandchildren, Makenzie, Jaxon, Ryleigh, and Eleanor; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service for Thomas Miller will be held at 10 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Goodall Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, June 3rd at Null and Son.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Edgar Springs First Baptist Church or the Goodall Cemetery.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019