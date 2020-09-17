Edwin "Ted" Day, of Rolla, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 59.
He was born on October 3, 1960 in Bellefonte, PA to Delbert Day and Shirley Ann (Foraker) Day. On June 2, 1984, he married Kimberly A. (Davis) Day in Rolla, MO.
Ted is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Day in 2014.
Ted was a loving, caring, kind and friendly man that will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Kimberly Day of Rolla, his father, Delbert Day of Rolla; one son, Bret Day and fiancé, Kate Brich of Rolla; a sister, Lynne Soleta and husband, Don of Rolla; five grandchildren, Chase Day, Taylor Day, Evan Day, Holden Barker and Hayden Barker; daughter-in-law, Christine Day; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Karen Davis of Rolla; nephews, Andrew Baird, Robert Baird, Gregory Baird and Max Neff; extended family and many, many friends.
A funeral service for Ted Day will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Rolla. A private family interment will follow. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 18 at the church.
For those unable to attend, the funeral for Ted Day will be livestreamed at https://firstumcrolla.online.church.
The family of Ted Day has requested memorial donations in honor of his giving spirit be made to the TKD Foundation. Your gift will allow his and Kim's philanthropic vision to continue on by envisioning a world where people's most basic needs are met, and one where innovative ideas can be turned into real help for humankind. Please send your memorial contributions to the TKD Foundation, 700 North Park St., Rolla, MO 65401.
