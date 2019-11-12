Home

Houser-Millard Funeral Directors - Jefferson City
2613 West Main Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
(573) 636-3838
Trevor D. Branson


1993 - 2019
Trevor D. Branson Obituary
Trevor D. Branson
Trevor D. Branson, 26, of Jefferson City, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1993, in Rolla, a son of Dale G. Branson and JoDe M. Layton-Brinker.
Trevor was a 2011 graduate of Rolla High School. He attended Fontbonne University in St. Louis, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a minor in History. While attending college, Trevor was incremental in establishing Omicron Delta Kappa fraternity on campus. He was employed with Excel Utility in St. James and currently for Floyd's Equipment in Sikeston, Missouri.
Trevor enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and playing the guitar. He was a St. Louis Blues and Payton Manning fan. Trevor would never pass up an opportunity to talk politics. Most of all, he cherished the times spent with family.
He is survived by his mother: JoDe Layton-Brinker (Lisa Layton-Brinker) of Jefferson City; father: Dale Branson (Angela) of Rolla; girlfriend: Meredith Meyer of St. Louis; maternal grandparents: Robert Jr. and Linda Layton of St. Louis and Tony and Tammy Brinker of Defiance; paternal grandparents: Delmar and Belinda Branson of Belle; siblings: Blake Branson (fiancé Holly Hiatt) of Rolla, Abigail Branson of Jefferson City, Knox Layton-Brinker of Jefferson City and Tanner Branson of Rolla; step-sister: Abigail Payne of Rolla; niece: Rowyn Branson; and many other family and friends. Trevor was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Kathleen Kelly and cousin: Kyle Elbert.
Private family services were held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family of Trevor Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
