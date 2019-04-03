|
TROYSELLE M. "KITTY" FALKENRATH
Loving mother and grandmother
Troyselle M. "Kitty" Falkenrath, of Desoto, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 92.
She was born in Palmer, TX on October 2, 1926 to the late Troy William Murphey and Forrest Rebecca (Clark) Murphey.
Kitty was first married to Raymond Mills who preceded her in death. On April 2, 2002 she married Frank E. Falkenrath who preceded her in death on March 3, 2016.
Among her interests, Kitty enjoyed cooking, sewing, and music.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty.
Mrs. Falkenrath is survived by two children, Maxie Mills, of Washington, and Marcia Mickles, of Mississippi; three grandchildren; several great grandchildren; other extended family members and dear friends.
A graveside service for Troyselle Falkenrath will be held at 10 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019