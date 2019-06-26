Home

Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
Valerie (Boulware) Corey


1961 - 2019
Valerie (Boulware) Corey Obituary
Valerie (Boulware) Corey
Loving mother and friend
Valerie (Boulware) Corey, of Licking, MO, formerly of Rolla, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 57.
She was born in Fresno, CA, on July 3, 1961 to the late Richard and Diane (Sanders) Boulware. She was a 1979 graduate of Rolla High School.
Among Valerie's interests she enjoyed were cooking and reading as well as the outdoors through camping trips and hiking treks.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her two sons, Daniel Ponder, of Jefferson City, MO, and Aaron Corey of Licking, MO; one brother, Brett Boulware and wife Gina, of Rolla; her twin sister, Mel Jennings, of Jefferson City; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Valerie Corey will be held at 2 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Sat. beginning at 1 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019
