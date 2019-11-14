|
|
Vera Mae Johnson
Vera Mae (Hamman) Johnson, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 88 at the Maries Manor Nursing Home in Vienna, Missouri.
Vera was born in Nashoba, Oklahoma, Pushmataha County, on October 17, 1931, to the late David Everidge Hamman and Nancy Rebecca (Scarberry) Hamman. She attended Nashoba and Clayton public schools and graduated from Battiest High School in 1948.
On October 10, 1953 she married James Winston Johnson, who preceded her in death on February 20, 2002. They made Rolla their new home after marrying while Jim was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood during the Korean War. Vera was also preceded in death by her son Victor Andrew Johnson, two sisters Leva Arizona (Hamman) Briggs and Hazel Ruby (Hamman) Creel, and two brothers David Everidge Hamman Jr., and Doyle Everidge Hamman, niece Linda Mae (Hamman) Cagle, and nephew Charles Davis Briggs.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her son Christopher James Johnson of Rolla, four grandchildren Sophia Pearl Johnson, Victor Andrew Johnson II, Samantha Gisella Johnson, and Veronica Gisella Johnson, four nieces Cecil Jean (Creel) Mathews and husband Chuck, Janet Diane (Hamman) Gray and husband Andy, Alice Doylene (Hamman) Bowman and husband Doug, Judy Colene (Hamman) Smith and husband Elvis Lavoy, five nephews Clyde Norman Briggs and wife Donna Jo (Chastain), Coy Wayne Briggs and wife Connie Michelle (Craft), James David Creel and wife Sandra Jean (Smith), Michael Dean Creel and wife Francis Annise (Southard), David Everidge Hamman III, and Douglas Cagle, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
Vera is also survived by many loving friends and acquaintances, too numerous to mention, who were all dear to her. Special recognition is given to Wallace B. and Bernice Jones of Rolla, Kenneth and Willene Allison of Rolla, Wayne, Dorothea, and Brandon Rapier of Rolla, and Tom and Helen Liapis, for being long-time friends and who were there for Vera when she needed help and support.
During Vera's last three years of life at Maries Manor, she had another loving and caring family of employees, staff, nurses, and other residents who showered her with love and affection and excellent care. Compassus Hospice Care also provided Vera with excellent care, love, affection, and comfort during Vera's last seven months of life as well as during her final days. All of these people are very much appreciated and remembered.
Vera's was a life of service and care for her family and others; she worked tirelessly and self-sacrificed for her loved ones. She dearly loved her two sons and husband. She taught elementary school children for 43 years; nearly 40 years of her career were in the Rolla Public School system. Most of her career was dedicated to remedial reading and she helped many hundreds, perhaps thousands of children improve their reading skills and comprehension. Vera graduated with a B.S. in Elementary Education from the Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, and received an M.S. degree from the University of Missouri.
Vera had many church friends and acquaintances from the old First Christian Church, now Greentree Christian Church. Vera loved her Ambassador Sunday school class and her church friends, and for many years at First Christian Church Vera cared for babies and infants in the nursery during the church service. She also helped with numerous wedding showers, baby showers, and funeral and church dinners.
Besides her family and helping children improve their reading skills, Vera's passion was home cooking and experimenting with new dishes, canning and freezing food from her garden, preparing home dinners for friends and family, and tending the family garden during the Summer. Vera was well known for her dressing and desserts too. Vera loved to bush hog the fields on her farm as well.
A visitation for family and friends for Vera M. Johnson will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday November 15th, 2019 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla, with a funeral service immediately following starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019