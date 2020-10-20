Verna Leonard Elrod
Verna Leonard Elrod of Rolla, Mo., passed on to heaven, Sunday, October 11th at StoneBridge Oak Tree Community in Jefferson City, Mo. She was 87.
Verna was born November 15th, 1932 in Maries County in High Gate, Missouri. She was the daughter of Gale and Gertie (Reed) Leonard. She was married to Elmer Elrod until his death on June 18, 2009.
Verna was a dedicated mother of three sons. Verna and her husband, Elmer worked as real estate owners/brokers for United Country Real Estate, selling rural properties in the mid-Missouri area for over 30 years. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Rolla, Mo. Over the years, Verna enjoyed hosting family events, restoring farm houses, collecting antiques and enjoyed painting in her later years.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Gale and Gertie Leonard; Her adult siblings, Frank Leonard and Dorothy (Dot) Tucker. As well as two childhood sisters: Mildred and Larue Leonard and grandson, Benjamin Elrod.
She is survived by her three sons: Gary Elrod and wife Cora of Gilbert, AZ., Dirk Elrod of Jefferson City, Mo., Kirk Elrod and wife Debbie of Kansas City, Mo., and six grandchildren; Hannah Roberti of Gilbert, AZ., Kate White of Omaha, NE., Natalie Elrod of St. Louis, Mo., Cassidy and Hillary Elrod of Kansas City, Mo., and three great grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Sassmann's Chapel in Belle, Mo. For those attending, facemasks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Contributions in Verna's memory, can be made to:
o First Baptist Church Rolla, Missouri
o American Heart Association
Arrangements are under the direction of Sassmann's Chapel, Belle, MO. (859-3712) www.sassmannschapel.com