Virgil E. "Gene" Stone
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil E. "Gene" Stone
Virgil E. (Gene) Stone was lifted into Heaven on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 75.
Gene was born into this life on January 10, 1945 in Herrin Illinois to the late Virgil O. and Ruth (Barnett) Stone. He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather during his 75 years that God blessed his life on this earth.
Gene worked hard his whole life from the young age of his first job of delivering papers on his bicycle in Thebes, Illinois to his story of leaving home at 18 and venturing out into the world. His passion was his family and cars. He worked for 40 years, buying and selling many cars for family and friends. He was the owner of St.One Auto, LLC.
He was a 53 year member of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Illinois Kankakee Lodge No. 389, a 53 year member of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Missouri Rolla Lodge No. 213, he was a 30 year member of Abou Ben Adhem, Springfield MO and a 30 year member of the South Central Shrine Club, holding the position as Secretary, Treasurer, and Rajah President. He loved the Shriners and everything they believe in. He also was a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club in Aroma Park, Illinois for the past 40 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Renee (LaMontagne) who he married on September 18, 1981 and they together raised five wonderful children; Debra Kirby, Donald Stone (fiancé, Jennifer Harrington), Michael Stone, Cathy Bell and Robert Stone, who passed away on October 24, 2019; (daughter-in-law, Donna Stone); his wonderful grandchildren, Levon and wife Nikki Sexton, Kaitlin and Andrew Stone, Ashley and husband Justin Hunziker Alex Stone, Adam Stone, and Caleb, Logan and Wyatt Bell; his great grandchildren, Timothy, Devin and Kaitlyn Grace (Gracie) Sexton and Aleigha Stone; his aunt, Bettye Maroni and numerous cousins; and his two beautiful chocolate labs, Haus and Little Joe.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Stone and father, Virgil Stone, his brother, Johnnie and his oldest son, Robert.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future time at the South Central Shrine Club in Rolla, MO.
Memorial contributions in Gene's memory are suggested to the Shriners Children's Hospital, St. Louis, MO
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved