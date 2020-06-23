Virgil E. "Gene" Stone
Virgil E. (Gene) Stone was lifted into Heaven on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 75.
Gene was born into this life on January 10, 1945 in Herrin Illinois to the late Virgil O. and Ruth (Barnett) Stone. He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather during his 75 years that God blessed his life on this earth.
Gene worked hard his whole life from the young age of his first job of delivering papers on his bicycle in Thebes, Illinois to his story of leaving home at 18 and venturing out into the world. His passion was his family and cars. He worked for 40 years, buying and selling many cars for family and friends. He was the owner of St.One Auto, LLC.
He was a 53 year member of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Illinois Kankakee Lodge No. 389, a 53 year member of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Missouri Rolla Lodge No. 213, he was a 30 year member of Abou Ben Adhem, Springfield MO and a 30 year member of the South Central Shrine Club, holding the position as Secretary, Treasurer, and Rajah President. He loved the Shriners and everything they believe in. He also was a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club in Aroma Park, Illinois for the past 40 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Renee (LaMontagne) who he married on September 18, 1981 and they together raised five wonderful children; Debra Kirby, Donald Stone (fiancé, Jennifer Harrington), Michael Stone, Cathy Bell and Robert Stone, who passed away on October 24, 2019; (daughter-in-law, Donna Stone); his wonderful grandchildren, Levon and wife Nikki Sexton, Kaitlin and Andrew Stone, Ashley and husband Justin Hunziker Alex Stone, Adam Stone, and Caleb, Logan and Wyatt Bell; his great grandchildren, Timothy, Devin and Kaitlyn Grace (Gracie) Sexton and Aleigha Stone; his aunt, Bettye Maroni and numerous cousins; and his two beautiful chocolate labs, Haus and Little Joe.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Stone and father, Virgil Stone, his brother, Johnnie and his oldest son, Robert.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future time at the South Central Shrine Club in Rolla, MO.
Memorial contributions in Gene's memory are suggested to the Shriners Children's Hospital, St. Louis, MO
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.