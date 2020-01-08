|
Vivian Elizabeth Clements, Piney Flats, TN, formerly of Rolla, MO passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN. Vivian was born December 27, 1929, in Thomaston, GA, and recently celebrated her 90th birthday at home with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin Clements; her parents, Hubert and Katherine Johnson; and brothers, Hubert Jr. and Kenneth Johnson. Vivian is survived by her sons Dwight (Darren) Clements; Kenneth Clements; and daughter Cathy (Paul) Humphrey; six grand-children, Dallas Clements, Dustin Clements, Chelsey Johnson, Danielle Middaugh, Amanda Leaders and Brittany Marcus; eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Vivian and Ed spent the beginning years of their marriage at Ft. Bragg, N.C. where Ed was attached to the the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division. Shortly following, the were stationed in Germany where their third child was born and after three years, they returned to Ft. Bragg where Ed continued to serve attached to the 82nd and Special Forces units. In 1972, they made the final move of Ed's military career, settling in Rolla, MO, where Ed was affiliated with the ROTC department at the University of MO. Vivian was a proud homemaker, the glue that held her family together during Ed's many deployment's and a dear and constant friend to many other military wives and families. Her door was always open to those who needed support and a shoulder to lean on and she continued to be known by her grand and great-grandchildren as the person who was always just a phone call away. Not many ever left her home without being offered a meal and some memorable words of encouragement.
Vivian was baptized into Christ as a young girl at the Methodist church in LaGrange, Georgia where she was raised and would grow to become a majorette in her high school marching band and to serve as a volunteer candy striper at her local hospital. She developed a heart for serving others at a young age and would carry this philosophy with her throughout her life. She was a wonderful chef and an avid reader of all sorts of writings from political history to medical journals to cook books. She leaves behind a vast collection of books with instructions for family often just tagged as "You HAVE to take time to read this one!'
In the year following her husband's death in 2017, Vivian moved back to her native south to reside in TN with her daughter Cathy and son in law Paul until her passing. She leaves a void that is impossible to fill in the lives of those who loved her, and enough memories to last throughout the lives of the great-grand children she loved so much.
The service for Vivian is under the direction of Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, TN and will be held in the chapel at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9, with her son in law, Dr. Paul Humphrey officiating. Vivian will be laid to rest with her husband in the veteran's memorial cemetery at Ft.Leonard Wood, MO.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020