Vivian Lucille (Housewright) Prentice


1925 - 2019
Vivian Lucille (Housewright) Prentice Obituary
Vivian Lucille Prentice
Vivian Lucille Prentice, of Rolla, Missouri passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Silverstone Place, at the age of 94. Vivian was born in Steelville, Missouri on May 29, 1925, to the late Jonah and Eva (Holland) Housewright.
Miss Vivian Housewright was united in marriage to Neil Prentice on December 27, 1945, this union was blessed with two sons. As a family they enjoyed traveling, camping all over the country; Neil and Vivian joined the First Assembly of God Church, in Rolla, where she attended regularly, and was a very active volunteer of the Church until her health no longer permitted. Vivian was always strong willed, and determined, she had her opinions about things, and didn't care to voice them. She was loved and respected by all that knew her. Vivian loved to cook, and was a very good cook, her family and friends were always happy with an invite to a meal at her home. In her later years she took up playing card and board games, anytime you went to visit her you almost knew there was going to be a game brought out to be played. Vivian loved her Church, her God, and her family. She will be forever missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Vivian is survived by her son, Ricky Lee Prentice, of Potosi, MO; grandsons, Nick Prentice, and Alex Prentice, and wife Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evan, Aldo, and Norah; sister-in-law, Alvina Housewright, of Bourbon, MO; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Neil in 1997; son, Alan in 1969; sisters, Mary Ann Hughes, and Fern Albert; brothers, Arthur Lee and Clifford Housewright; brothers-in-law, Carl Hughes, and June Albert.
Funeral services for Vivian Lucille Prentice will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at the First Assembly of God Church in Rolla, Missouri with Pastor Chuck Whitmire and Bro. Ray Cook officiating. Ray and Lola Cook will sing. Interment will be at the Ozark Hills Memorial Cemetery in Rolla, Missouri, with Nick Prentice, Alex Prentice, Larry Hughes, Jeff Housewright, Scott Albert, and Lyndon Bartle serving as pallbearers. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Church prior to the service on Wednesday, from 10AM until service time at 11AM.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
