|
|
Walter Daniel Klingenberg
Walter Daniel Klingenberg, age 82 of Charleston, Illinois and former employee of the University of Missouri Rolla (now Missouri S&T) passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Donations may be made to the or American Diabetes Association and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.
Dan was born April 8, 1937 in Athens, Ohio, a son of the late Charles A. and Hannah Ruth (Vanderford) Klingenberg. He married Marilyn Sue McBride on August 17, 1957 and she survives. He also leaves his children, Katherine (James) Roller of Springfield, Missouri, Daniel (Lana) Klingenberg of Stoughton, Wisconsin, and Victoria (Patrick) Ferrario of O'Fallon, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl (RosaLee) Klingenberg of Ohio. He was also preceded by four sisters and a brother.
Dan was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and retired from Eastern Illinois University as Director of Text Book Rental.
Dan's complete obituary is available online at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com where condolences may also be left for his family.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019