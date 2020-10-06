Walter Donald Parkinson, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 94.
He was born in Phelps County, MO on May 11, 1926 to Frank Donald and Pauline (Munzert) Parkinson. He graduated from Rolla High School with the class of 1943; he then served as a Navy Combat Aircrewman (radio, radar, turret gunner) during World War II in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. After discharge in 1946 he attended Missouri School of Mines, helped by the GI Bill.
At the St. James Christian Church on Nov. 27, 1948 he married Mildred Florence Jones, a union which lasted sixty years. They made their home in Rolla where Mr. Parkinson was employed by the USGS until 1950, when he was activated into the Army with Rolla's own 1438th Engineers of the Missouri National Guard. In early 1951 he was transferred from Ft. Lewis, WA to the 30th Engineer Topographic Battalion at Presidio of San Francisco, CA, where he served until discharged in 1952. While with the 30th Engineers, Sgt. Parkinson received several Company and Battalion commendations and was chosen to serve as Sixth Army Color Guard in the 1951 Armed Forces Day parade. He later was selected as a member of the elite Honor Guard which was reviewed by Gen. Douglas MacArthur at San Francisco Airport upon the General's return to the USA.
Upon his return to the USGS Central Region office in Rolla, "Parky" as he was known to all, advanced through the ranks to become a Supervisory Cartographer, retiring in Dec. 1981 as Assistant Chief, Branch of Cartography. During his long survey career, in addition to his normal duties, he served in such varied positions as: Chairman, Safety Committee; EEO Counselor-Coordinator; and Member, Mgmt. Steering Committee. He served a three-month tour at USGS Headquarters in Reston, VA in 1974 as a member of the Task Force to establish the National Cartographic Information Center. He authored numerous published and unpublished reports and articles. Parky was known as Chief of the Bubblehead Players, a talented group of singers and actors who added levity to formal USGS functions. In 1973 he was presented the U.S. Department of Interior Superior Service Award, and in 1980 the USGS Superior Performance Award.
He was a charter member of the American Society of Cartographers, Louisville, KY, and the Greater Rolla Section of the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping, serving the latter group in various offices including Section Chairman in 1969. Parky was also a charter member of Rolla Federal Credit Union, serving as Treasurer in 1960 and as Chairman of the Education Committee during their formative years. He served several years on the City of Rolla Parks and Recreation Board. He was Regional Director for Topographic Division Retirees in 1984-85. Parky was a long time helper at Christmas is Love, a Rolla Public Schools volunteer, a member of World War II Flyers Club, and an active member of First Christian Church of Rolla, receiving an award for volunteer service when the first phase of their Greentree building was completed in 1991.
Parky was preceded in death by his parents and wife, daughter-in-law, Terri Parkinson, and his sister, Evelyn Giesler.
He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his son, Alan D. Parkinson, of Rolla; brother, Lloyd Parkinson, of MS; two grandsons, Bruce Parkinson and wife Makala, of Basehor, KS and Brian Parkinson, of Boston, MA; one great grandson, Ryker Parkinson; other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service honoring the life of Walter Parkinson will be held at 11 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 am at Greentree.
Memorial contributions in Parky's memory are suggested to Greentree Christian Church.
