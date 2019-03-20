|
WALTER LEE EARLS
Loving husband, father, and grandfather
Walter Lee Earls died at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James on March 18, 2019, at 92 years of age. He was born on a farm in rural St. James on October 16, 1926, to George Washington Anderson Earls and Mamie Ellen (Gahr) Earls.
He attended Hale School and John F. Hodge School in St. James, MO. On September 5, 1948, he was married to Marian Cowan at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. James, MO. They were both graduates of the class of 1945.
They are the parents of a daughter, Nancy Krost of Rolla and a son, Michael (Barti) Earls of Ballwin, MO; two grandchildren, Trevor Krost of Chicago, IL, and Stacy Krost of Shenyang, China.
Walter was stationed in the US Army in Heidelberg, Germany as a Court Reporter in 1952-53. When discharged, he went to Southwest Missouri State in Springfield, MO and received his BS degree in Industrial Arts in 1957. He started teaching in Pacific High School, Pacific, MO. He then came to Rolla and taught Junior High, Senior High and the Rolla Area Vocational-Technical School. In 1974, he received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He was the Director of the Night Adult Basic Education Program for many years.
After retiring in 1988, he enjoyed working on his farm south of Rolla, which was homesteaded by his great-great grandparents.
He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by one brother of California, nieces. nephews and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
A service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Friday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Missouri Veterans Home, St. James.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019