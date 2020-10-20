Wanda Lee Davis
Wanda Lee (Hurley) Davis (Love, Mom, Mema) went to her heavenly home Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home in Rolla, Missouri at the age of 83. She was born April 18, 1937, the oldest child of William Orion Hurley and Katherine (Goodwin) Hurley. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her two sisters, Rosetta Fulks and Cynthia Henson, and her two brothers, William Owen Hurley and Larry Wayne Hurley.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert (Bob, Dad, Popa) of the home, three children, Robert Jr. (Kim) Davis of St. Louis, Rita (Davis)
Wilson and Randal (Rhonda) Davis of Rolla. She has five grandchildren;
Lauren Clift (Kyle) of St. James, Morgan McGhee (Logan) of West Plains,
Aaron Davis of Rolla and twins Mason and Weston Davis of St. Louis and six great grandchildren, Kendall, Brynlee, and Landen Costoplos, Evan and Hadley Clift and Audie McGhee.
Wanda is also survived by one sister-in-law Pat Hrebec of St. Louis, several nieces and nephews as well as three special cousins, Donna Wangler, Rita Thorp and Debbie Funk.
Mom lived in Newburgh, Indiana from her early childhood through her teen years. She graduated from high school in 1955. Wanda then entered the work force after high school at the Faultless Caster Company in Evansville, Indiana.
Wanda met a kind gentleman named Bob while at a youth center. After only 6 short months of dating, they were united in marriage on August 24, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Newburgh, Indiana.
Bob and Wanda moved to Maryland in 1958 and started their family. Bob worked for the Naval Ordnance Laboratory and later at the University of Maryland where he completed his graduate degrees. Wanda worked briefly for the New York Life Insurance Company in Washington D.C., but was then able to stay home to raise her three children. Even without a family support structure, mom was a model parent in taking care of the needs of her young children.
In 1965, Bob and Wanda and their three young children ventured to Rolla so that Bob could accept a faculty position at UMR (now MS&T) and establish a permanent home for their family. Once her youngest child, Randy, started school, Wanda went to work as a secretary for the Mark Twain School in Rolla. Wanda served in this position for 27 years. She worked for 3 superintendents and 8 principals.
During her 27 years employment, she assisted nearly 10,000 students and befriended hundreds of teachers. Mom loved her job at Mark Twain. Children came to see 'Miss Davis' for everything. She would share a smile or hug and in her soft voice send them back to their classroom in better spirits.
After retiring from her public school position, Wanda's desire to work with and help people lead her to become a 17 year member of the Phelps County Regional Medical Center (now Phelps Health) Auxiliary.
Mom was an active and faithful member of the Salem Avenue Baptist Church for more than 50 years. During that time, she taught vacation Bible school, Sunday school classes, participated in church camp and served on Mission trips to an Indian Reservation in South Dakota. She believed with God's help, you can do most anything. She would want to remind her family and friends that, "Life is a journey. You should live each day to the fullest. Be grateful always because time goes so quickly. Every day is a gift."
Mom was a wonderful wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will definitely leave a tremendous void in the lives of those who loved her, but she will be remembered as a very special person that touched the lives of so many others.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on October 22, 2020 at Rolla City Cemetery. Social distancing and masks strongly suggested.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mark Twain School (for the needs of children).
