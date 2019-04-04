Home

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Cemetery
Rolla, MO
Wanda R (Abney) Ballance Obituary
WANDA R. BALLANCE
Dearest wife, mother, and sister
Ballance, Wanda R. (nee Abney), on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wayne E. Ballance; dearest mother of Kim (Kraig) and Karen; loving Me-Me of Krissy, Kyle and Kurt; dear sister of Charles (Judith and the late Ruthie) Abney; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, April 5, 4-8 p.m. Graveside service Saturday, April 6, 12 noon at Davis Cemetery, Rolla, MO. In lieu of flowers donations to the Davis Cemetery or Sam Crocker Cemetery appreciated.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
