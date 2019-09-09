|
Warren Dale Prewett
Warren Dale Prewett, of Lake Spring, MO, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 90.
He was born in rural Rolla on November 21, 1928 to the late Monroe and Clara (Groover) Prewett.
On March 18, 1949 in Salem, Arkansas, he married Oleta Fay Yelton and they were blessed with four children. Oleta preceded him in death on September 23, 1995.
Mr. Prewett was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for the Frisco- Burlington Northern Railroad retiring with nearly forty years of service.
Among his many interests were hunting, fishing, farming and raising cattle, playing cards, an avid Cardinal Baseball fan, and collecting items of interest which included knives and dishes.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Prewett was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Prewett and Donald Prewett; one sister, Joyce Vena; and son-in-law, Ronnie Chasteen.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes four children, Sandy Chasteen, of Salem, MO, Grant Prewett and wife Leah, of Newburg, MO, Don Prewett and wife Laura, of Rolla, and Vicky Medley and husband Matt, of Lake Spring, MO; eleven grandchildren, Sandon Marz, Somer Overshon, Shannon Roach, Erica Holtz, Rebecca Unger, Jessica Boswell, Ryan Prewett, Kristina Prewett, Jeremiah Prewett, Amber Prewett and Stacy Brown; twenty great grandchildren, Seth, Halle, Abby, Ethan, Alexia, Gracie, Trace, Weston, Barrett, Rowan, Eden, Augustus, Olive, Thomas, Saige, Libby, Timothy, Landon, Cutter and Coda; numerous nieces and nephews; close friend, John D. Hoss, of Newburg; other extended family members and many friends.
A funeral service for Warren Prewett will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 11 am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Greentree Christian Church Missions or the Pregnancy Resource Center in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019