Waylon James Harvey Humphrey
Loving son, husband and father
Waylon James Harvey Humphrey, of Rolla, MO, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 32.
He was born on July 20, 1986 in Rolla, MO to Wade Humphrey and Toni Dale (Perry) Humphrey. On January 19, 2008 he married Rebakah (Zimmermann) Humphrey.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Toni Dale Humphrey on January 8, 1998.
Waylon enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting with his kids. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Waylon will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Rebakah Humphrey of Rolla; children, Hunter Humphrey, Harlie Humphrey and Hinder Humphrey, all of Rolla; father, Wade Humphrey of Rolla; brother, Travis Humphrey and wife Amanda of Ozark, MO; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Angela Zimmermann of Cuba, MO; grandmother, Virginia Humphrey of Rolla; stepmother, Lisa Hickmann of Park Hills, MO; two stepsisters, Lacey Umfleet of Park Hills, MO and Casey Umfleet of St. Robert, MO; a brother-in-law, Daniel Zimmermann and girlfriend Nicky Light of Rolla; sister-in-law, Kristen Grass and husband Logan of Barnhart, MO; a niece, Priscilla Zimmermann; nephew, Beau Humphrey; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service for Waylon Humphrey will be conducted at 1p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humphrey children.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019